Pervidi Paperless Inspection Solution Delivers Advanced Functionalities to Service Engineers

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Techs4Biz Corporation, a leading provider of software products for managing field activities, announces the release of Pervidi– version 6.15, including the ability to view and annotate on drawings and references materials on mobile devices.



The new Pervidi paperless inspection version is available on all iOS and Android devices, and includes the ability to automatically transfer relevant reference material such as drawings, codes, pictures and other documents to your mobile device



“Sending reference material to mobile devices is the next step in the evolution of the mobile workforce.” says Eitan Shibi, Techs4Biz CTO. “A field technician can now have immediate access to ‘what the item should look like’ as well as related PDF documents or code references” says Eitan.



All reference material is accessible while the device is offline; no wireless connectivity is required in the field, and the technician does no experience any delays in accessing this information.



“In addition to providing the ability to record information related to any type of field inspection, the new Pervidi version integrates picture taking and markups on your pre-set drawings. Marked up drawings can be wirelessly ‘synched’ with the database in real time” says Eitan.



Pervidi 6.15 is offered as an enhancement to the current Pervidi paperless inspection and is available to existing Pervidi and iSafe customers.



About Techs4Biz Corporation

Since 1999 Techs4Biz has been implementing PervidiTM within various organizations, business models and processes. PervidiTM enables a shift in focus from paper-based administrative tasks to improved management and informed decision making by migrating from manual activities to automated practices.



For further information on PervidiTM and the services provided by Techs4BizTM, please visit www.techs4biz.com



Conatct us:

(800) 361-8725

+61-3-8862-6485

Email: sales@pervidi.com

australia@pervidi.com



© 2014 Techs4Biz Corporation. All rights reserved. The Pervidi logo is either registered trademark or trademark of Techs4Biz Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.