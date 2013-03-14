Paperless Kitchen Announces Forever Paperless Giveaway

Chantilly, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Paperless Kitchen has announced a contest, which will award a lifetime supply of green cleaning cloths to one winner.



Called the “Forever Paperless Giveaway,” the contest is available to all members of the public, including those who have never shopped on the Paperless Kitchen website before. The winner of the contest will receive 500 SKOY green cleaning cloths, a supply that is estimated to last the average family of four up to 100 years.



The SKOY cloths included in the promotional contest are made from plant cellulose. One cloth was shown in tests to be as absorbent as 15 rolls of paper towels. Designed to reduce paper waste, the cloths are reusable and 100 percent biodegradable.



The “Forever Paperless Giveaway” will last from now until April 7th, 2013. Entries are limited to one per person and interested individuals can enter by 11:59pm EST on April 7th, 2013.



About Paperless Kitchen

Launched in 2012, Paperless Kitchen is an online retailer that specializes in eco-friendly products. The mission of the site is to help people discover ways to reduce waste in their kitchens by offering a line of paper towel alternatives and sustainable kitchen products. The store also carries green cleaning supplies that allow men and women to keep their entire homes clean without exposing their families to the chemicals found in most commercial cleaning products. The site includes a green living blog that provides information about new sustainable kitchen products, tips about selecting paper towel alternatives and advances in green cleaning supplies.



Additional details are available at: paperlesskitchen.com