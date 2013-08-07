Paperless Kitchen Introduces Back to School Shopping Section

Chantilly, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Paperless Kitchen, an online retailer of green products, has recently announced the addition of a Back to School section on their site.



With back-to-school season fast approaching, Paperless Kitchen has added a new feature to make it easier for parents to find products to make the trip back to school more eco-friendly. The new section on the site will feature items that can take the place of paper or plastic, primarily in children's lunches.



Studies have found that children who grow up in green households are more likely to develop earth-friendly values as adolescents and young adults. Paperless Kitchen hopes to not only attract new customers with their Back to School section, but to also help introduce the concepts of conservation, recycling and sustainability to students. To further its educational initiatives, the PaperlessKitchen Blog will be featuring stories about how students can take the steps necessary to build a more sustainable future for themselves.



The Back to School section is already visible on the Paperless Kitchen online store with new products recently added.



About Paperless Kitchen

Launched in 2012, Paperless Kitchen is an online retailer that specializes in eco-friendly products. The mission of the site is to help people discover ways to reduce waste in their kitchens by offering a line of paper towel alternatives and sustainable kitchen products. The store also carries green cleaning supplies that allow men and women to keep their entire homes clean without exposing their families to the chemicals found in most commercial cleaning products. The site includes a green living blog that provides information about new sustainable kitchen products, tips about selecting paper towel alternatives and advances in green cleaning supplies.



