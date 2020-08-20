Paphos, Cyprus Luxury Real Estate Investment Virtual Showcases for Global Mobility End on 31 August 2020

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2020 -- Luxury real estate investment virtual showcases for global mobility hosted by Luxury Realtors will end on 31st August. The showcases highlight some of the prime properties in Paphos, Cyprus that make for exciting investment opportunities.



An increasing number of investors and entrepreneurs with high net worths have their eyes trained on Cyprus. High quality of life, enhanced security with low crime rate, strong healthcare facilities, and cutting edge education options are just some of the compelling reasons.



High net worth individuals and families looking for the best taxation, retirement and succession planning solutions can also benefit from real estate investments in Cyprus. In fact, the country boasts the lowest tax rate in the European Union, which makes immigration and permanent residency in Cyprus an appealing prospect.



The stunning properties that are award-winning architectural marvels add to the attraction. Luxury Realtors has made it possible for potential investors to view these properties virtually through its showcase. The developments that can be viewed include:



Avalon Resort, Kyniras Garden, Ouranos, Peyia Sea View, Pistachio, Tala Villa, Sea Caves Pearl, Promenade HotelBoutique Suites, Regency Hotel Boutique Suites, Oasis Resort, Abiete Apartments, Aurora Commercial, Paphos Suites and Stay City Holiday.



With prices ranging from €344,000 up to €5,750,000 euro +VAT and reservation fee of just 2%, it's an opportunity that cannot be missed. Those interested can book a virtual visit at LuxuryRealtors.Eventbrite.com.



True to its name, the brand showcases award-winning luxury real estate developments for homes and investments for high net worths. It is led by Lena Benjamin, who has ten years of experience in property management, and hosts Property Business Club Podcast for property wealth building opportunities in London and Kent, UK and interviews worldwide successful property investors.



