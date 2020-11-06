Papo Strap Provides Custom Mask and Strap Embroidering

Jupiter, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2020 -- Custom Papo Straps and masks accomplish several goals: keeping all staff safer, promoting social responsibility, and creating a unified branding message. The Papo Strap has worked with clients of varying sizes throughout the United States and is eager to create custom masks featuring the added comfort of the Papo Strap itself.



Papo Strap offers clients competitive and creates a multitude of custom solutions such as embroidering the name of the business or organization, for example



To request or make a custom order, please visit the Custom Masks & Straps page and fill out the form: https://papostrap.com/pages/custom.



About Papo Strap

Papo Strap is a face mask strap that reinvents wearing face masks for prolonged periods by making them adjustable and more comfortable. Simply wrap the ear loops around the buttons of the Papo Strap, place the strap over the head, and use the Velcro to create a secure yet comfortable fit. The Papo Strap is perfect for people such as healthcare workers, first responders, or even children that may find wearing a mask for extended periods uncomfortable. For more information on purchasing the Papo Strap, bulk orders, or custom orders, please visit the website or call 561-838-7254.