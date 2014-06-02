Papua New Guinea & Chile Mining Industry Fiscal Regime: H1 2014

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- MarketReportsStore.com adds “Papua New Guinea’s Mining Fiscal Regime: H1 2014” & “Chile’s Mining Fiscal Regime: H1 2014” report to its research database.



Chile & Papua New Guinea fiscal regime report outlines governing bodies, governing laws, mining licenses and key fiscal terms covering five commodities: copper, gold, silver, nickel and zinc.



Papua New Guinea’s Mining Fiscal Regime: H1 2014 @ http://marketreportsstore.com/papua-new-guineas-mining-fiscal-regime-h1-2014/ .



Papua New Guinea has a variety of natural resources such as gold, copper, silver and natural gas. The mining industry in Papua New Guinea is governed by the Mineral Resources Authority and Chambers of Petroleum and Mines. The Mining Act 1992 is the apex law for the mining industry in the country.



Scope

The report outlines Papua New Guinea's governing bodies, governing laws, mining licenses and key fiscal terms which include royalties, development levies, corporate tax, withholding tax, stamp duty, tax incentives, capital and exploration expenditure-allowable deductions, and goods and service tax.



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Key highlights

- The Mineral Resources Authority was established through the enactment of the Mineral Resources Authority Act 2005. It is a government agency working under the authority of the government of Papua New Guinea.

- The Corporate Services Division provides manpower, financial and technology information services and support to the MRA.

- The development Coordination Division ensures that exploration and mining activities in Papua New Guinea are carried out within the regulatory framework.

- The GSD is responsible for carrying out earth sciences research and studies, and processes field data to assist and promote exploration, geological and related activities in the mineral sector.



Chile’s Mining Fiscal Regime: H1 2014 @ http://marketreportsstore.com/chiles-mining-fiscal-regime-h1-2014/ .



The Ministry of Mining and Ministry of Environment, among others, governs the mining industry in Chile. The Mining Code and Organic Constitutional Law on Mining Concessions are responsible for granting mining concessions for either exploration or exploitation.



Scope

The report outlines Chile's governing bodies, governing laws, mining licenses, rights and obligations and key fiscal terms which includes business profit tax, tax on operational mining income, other taxes, municipal duty (commercial license), real estate tax, capital gains tax, stamp duty tax, depreciation, withholding tax and VAT.



Order a purchase copy @ http://marketreportsstore.com/purchase?rname=13454 .



Key highlights

- The Ministry of Mining ensures the formulation of and compliance with mining policies, incorporating sustainability and technological innovation, to maximize the country's economic, environmental and social development.

- The Ministry of Energy operates in collaboration with the President, and takes care of the governance and management of the energy sector.

- The Ministry of Environment ensures the protection of natural resources and is responsible for the development and implementation of various environmental management tools in law, and education environmental and pollution control.

- The National Service of Geology and Mining (Sernageomin) provides technical advice on geology and mining to the Ministry of Mining.



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