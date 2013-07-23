Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Papua New Guinea Gas Markets, 2013 market report to its offering

Papua New Guinea Gas Markets, 2013



Summary



This profile is the essential source for top-level energy industry data and information. The report provides an overview of each of the key sub-segments of the energy industry in Papua New Guinea. It details the market structure, regulatory environment, infrastructure and provides historical and forecasted statistics relating to the supply/demand balance for each of the key sub-segments. It also provides information relating to the natural gas assets (gas fields, pipelines and LNG terminals) in Papua New Guinea. The report compares the investment environment in Papua New Guinea with other countries in the region. The profiles of the major companies operating in the natural gas sector in Papua New Guinea together with the latest news and deals are also included in the report.



Scope



- Historic and forecast data relating to production, consumption, imports, exports and reserves are provided for each industry sub-segment for the period 2000-2020.

- Historical and forecast data and information for all the major gas fields, (Liquified Natural Gas) LNG Terminals and pipelines in Papua New Guinea for the period 2005-2017.

- Operator and equity details for major natural gas assets in Papua New Guinea.

- Key information relating to market regulations, key energy assets and the key companies operating in the Papua New Guineas energy industry.

- Information on the top companies in Papua New Guinea including business description, strategic analysis, and financial information.

- Product and brand updates, strategy changes, R&D projects, corporate expansions and contractions and regulatory changes.

- Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity and venture capital investments, and IPOs.



Reasons to buy



- Gain a strong understanding of the countrys energy market.

- Facilitate market analysis and forecasting of future industry trends.

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast production, reserves and capacity data.

- Assess your competitors major natural gas assets and their performance.

- Analyze the latest news and financial deals in the gas sector of each country.

- Develop strategies based on the latest operational, financial, and regulatory events.

- Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the market.

- Identify and analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the leading companies in the country.



Companies Mentioned



Oil Search Limited

Exxon Mobil Corporation

InterOil Corporation



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/127740/papua-new-guinea-gas-markets-2013.html



Contact:

Ana Viste

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###