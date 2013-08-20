"Papua New Guinea Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report" Published

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Papua New Guinea Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- GlobalData's latest release, "Papua New Guinea Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report", presents the essential information relating to the terms which govern investment into Papua New Guinea's upstream oil and gas sector. The report sets out in detail the contractual framework under which firms must operate in the industry, clearly defining factors affecting profitability and quantifying the state's take from hydrocarbon production. Considering political, economic and industry specific variables, the report also analyses future trends for Papua New Guinea's upstream oil and gas investment climate.
Scope
- Overview of current fiscal terms governing upstream oil and gas operations in Papua New Guinea
- Detail on legal framework and governing bodies administering the industry
- Levels of upfront payments applicable to oil and gas production
- Explanation taxation regimes and rates
- Assessment of the current fiscal regime's attractiveness to investors
- Outlook on future of fiscal and regulatory terms in Papua New Guinea
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the complex regulations and contractual requirements applicable to Papua New Guinea's upstream oil and gas sector
- Evaluate factors determining profit levels in the industry
- Identify potential regulatory issues facing investors in the country's upstream sector
- Utilize considered insight on future trends to inform decision-making
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