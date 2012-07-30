Par Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc. (NYSE:PRX) Stockholder Files Lawsuit to Block Buyout

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- An investor in shares of Par Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc. (NYSE:PRX) filed a lawsuit against members of the board of directors of Par Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc. in effort to block the proposed takeover of Par Pharmaceutical by an affiliate of TPG at $50.00 in cash for each share of Par Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc. (NYSE:PRX) common stock.



Investors who purchased shares of Par Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc. (NYSE:PRX) prior to July 13, 2012, and currently hold any of those NYSE:PRX shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE:PRX investors in connection with the proposed takeover.



On July 16, 2012, Par Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc. (NYSE: PRX) announced that it has entered into a merger agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of TPG in a transaction with an equity value of $1.9 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, Par Pharmaceutical Companies shareholders will receive $50.00 in cash for each share of Par common stock.



However, the plaintiff claims that the $50offer is unfair to NYSE:PRX stockholders and undervalues the company as the long-term prospects for Par Pharmaceutical Companies are great. The plaintiff believes that Par Pharmaceutical Companies is in a position to see increased revenues with the implementation of the healthcare reform act.



Those who are current investors in Par Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc. (NYSE:PRX) and purchased their Par Pharmaceutical shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



