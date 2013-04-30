Paracord Power Launches New Website

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Paracord Power, a manufacturer of hand-crafted paracord survival gear located in Louisville, Kentucky, has launched a new e-commerce website. This new website is designed to make it easier for consumers and retailers to purchase their products, says General Manager, Troy Young. Young went on to say, "We invest a lot of time and money into research and development and we want our customers to see that in the end-product they receive." Paracord Power began its online business in 2012 and has seen significant growth. In fact, the owners saw so much potential they started to sell other online businesses that were very successful in order to focus on the paracord business. Mr. Young added, "We are now starting to move into the retail markets with gun stores, pawn shops, convenience stores and other smaller retailers. This is our first step towards becoming a real player in this business, which has only one major competitor." Paracord Power lists a link on their website where retailers can sign up to obtain their hand-crafted items at wholesale prices.



For those unfamiliar with paracord, it is a thin nylon rope originally used by the United States Army in World War II for parachutes and other utility uses such as tying down equipment and gear. United States government specifications set the cord to a minimum of 550 pounds of force before it will break but in reality it probably withstands more like 600-700 pounds of force to far exceed that strength. Paracord Power boasts its products for use as a "fashionable way to carry paracord at all times" by wearing it as a bracelet, necklace, key chain, lanyard, rifle sling, or other items. In case of an emergency, unbraid it and deploy for use. Since paracord comes in many colors, Paracord Power offers items that can be made with over 10,000 possible color combinations and they also offer a guarantee. Their warranty states that if you must unravel your Paracord Power item and use it in an emergency, they will replace it free of charge.



Paracord Power also works with charity and fundraising causes, donating their finished goods to worthy causes. Young would not state how much they donate because he said he considers it a private matter and not something to "brag about." Currently they list on their website they work with a Girls On The Run chapter coming to West Virginia as well as a private individual that assembles care packages for Operation Gratitude, which sends care packages to deployed U.S. troops.



