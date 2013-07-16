Paradigm Office Interiors Celebrates 10 Years in Business Supplying Office Furniture, Office Refurbishment and Office Relocation Services to the UK Public and Private Sectors

Birmingham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Paradigm Office Interiors is celebrating 10 years in business this year and the directors and staff would like to say thank you to all of the businesses and organisations that have provided custom since the Company began in 2003.



A Phoenix from the flames, Paradigm Office Interiors was formed by Jim McMullen and John Bell after their former employer ceased trading. Building on existing customer relationships the company began with 3 staff operating from a small office and a storage unit with a vision of developing the business to be market-leaders in the delivery of interior refurbishment services and products.



10 years on and Paradigm Office Interiors occupy a 4,200sq ft site on the Coleshill Industrial Estate in Birmingham, comprising offices and a distribution warehouse, and employ 13 staff along with engaging the services of various sub-contractors.



Offering a ‘one-stop shop’, Managing Director John Bell explains Paradigm’s mission statement: “We specialise in providing complete interior refurbishment solutions for commercial businesses ... from the initial design brief to the final installation we manage every aspect and can assure you that every stage will be expertly handled”.



It is this commitment to the highest standards of both delivery of service and attention to detail that has led to Paradigm Office Interiors recently being recognised by two Government-backed industry schemes. Chas (The Contractors Health and Safety Assessment Scheme) accreditation was awarded following a rigorous assessment of Paradigm Office Interior’s Health and safety management and processes whilst Constructionline accreditation pre-qualifies Paradigm as a supplier to Government standards following an assessment of systems and processes by Capita and the Department for Business Innovation & Skills.



With a strong commitment to supporting UK industry, most products supplied are UK manufactured with Paradigm Office Interiors offering a wide-range of services including interior refurbishment, space audits, office furniture, partitioning and project management. In the 10 years since their formation, Paradigm have now realised their vision of offering their customers, as John Bell explains: “one contact for all facets of your project”.



