Paradise & Cove: Exciting New Children's Books Provide Adventure-Filled Education.

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- Johnny Utah’s, the famous Country bar in NYC, announces their annual Thanksgiving Eve Bash party. On November 21st, Johnny Utah’s will be serving up $3 Coors Light bottles and $5 cocktails until 11pm. What better way to celebrate the biggest drinking night of the year, than with some friendly competition? Johnny Utah’s will be holding a Female Cranberry Wrestling Competition, with the winner receiving $200. There will also be a Stoffers’ Stuffing Eating Competition, with the winner receiving $100. To make a reservation for the Thanksgiving Eve celebration, call 212-265-8824. Kick off the holidays right at Johnny Utah’s.



Titled ‘Paradise & Cove’ each of the two books focuses on the whimsical lives of two sibling parrots, all while teaching children about numbers, colors the alphabet and inspiring their imaginations.



Each of the two titles has a compelling yet entertaining plot.



‘Paradise & Cove Counts Feathered Friends’ is a counting book. Paradise & Cove are on their way to meet up with family at the beach. Along the way they count their feathered friends. This book teaches children counting, spelling the numbers and visual numbers through colorful humorous illustrations and a gripping story.



‘Paradise & Cove Go Camping’ is an adventure imagination book. The male parrot Cove watches cartoons about camping and gets his sister to join him. They check off their list of camping items as they go through their Dad’s trunk and pack their backpacks. Off they go to the campgrounds were other families are setting up tents also.



As the author explains, each of her books was written to be as eye-catching and engaging as possible.



“The children will enjoy reading, listening and seeing the illustrations about the characters Paradise & Cove, along with all their adventures,” says Blakeney, who has been writing children’s stories for over a decade.



She continues, “This allows them to learn vital information while just having fun. It’s a powerful combination”.



Blakeney has always written stories for her own children and kept a journal with bits and pieces of what she told them. After being diagnosed with cancer, going through treatments and now cancer free, she was inspired to write for children while doing some volunteer work, reading to children in shelters, Day Cares and Library's. She decided that it was time to put her work out there. Seeing the expression and attention on the children's faces while reading, was a motivation to her to write a series of books for the children.



With such a positive response to her first two books, Blakeney has just announced that a third book will be released next month "Sharing with Paradise & Cove".



“It appears that the world is falling in love with Paradise & Cove, therefore, a fourth book is currently being written. Stay tuned – there is a lot more to come from these two parrots!” she adds.



In the meantime, the first two Paradise & Cove books can be purchased from the following locations:



About the Author

Crystal Blakeney was born in Cleveland, Ohio, mother of three and has been living in the Washington, DC (DMV) area for over 30yrs. She is the author of the Paradise & Cove children series, Accountant for over 20yrs, Entrepreneur, and CEO of two companies located in the State of Maryland. Crystal was inspired to write while doing some volunteer work, reading to children in shelters, Day Cares and Library's. Seeing the expression and attention on the children's faces while reading, was a motivation to her to write a series of books for the children. Her passion is traveling with her family and friends, riding roller coasters at amusement parks, inspirational speaking, helping people overcome obstacles in their life, cooking and playing with her two peekapoo puppies.