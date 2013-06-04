Paradise Custom Kitchens Now Provides Fully Customized Cabinets

Paradise, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- The first things that most visitors notice about a kitchen are the cabinets and the countertops. Countertops usually do not have a lot of character or customization, but cabinets are a way for homeowners to express personality in the kitchen. For years Paradisecustomkitchens has been providing Chester County and its surrounding areas with high quality cabinets. Now Paradisecustomkitchens is proud to announce the arrival of fully customized cabinet designs for all of their kitchen remodeling projects.



The custom cabinets at Paradisecustomkitchens begin with a consultation with the customer to determine exactly what kind of cabinet the customer wants. Will the cabinets need to be large? Is the design traditional or more avant garde? How much storage will the cabinets need to be able to provide? With that information in mind, the designers at Paradisecustomkitchens will create a customized cabinet design that meets all of the customer’s expectations. The design is then sent to the manufacturing area where skilled cabinet makers pour over every detail of the design and craft a high quality cabinet.



What really sets Paradisecustomkitchens apart from other kitchen remodelers is that they work with the customer from inception to installation, and the work is never outsourced to a third party. When the cabinets are completed in the manufacturing area, installers from Paradisecustomkitchens will install the cabinets in the kitchen just as the remodeling plan says the cabinets should be installed. This ensures that the cabinets hang on the walls the way they were designed to and they hang in the place that they were meant to hang from.



By working with the customer throughout the entire customization process and listening to what the customer wants, Paradisecustomkitchens gives homeowners the best quality cabinets available. Homeowners can get the cabinets they envision with Paradisecustomkitchens. With custom cabinets from Paradisecustomkitchens, homeowners are sure to be the envy of their friends and neighbors.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.paradisecustomkitchens.com or call (717) 768-7733.