Paradise Custom Kitchens Streamlines Design Process

Paradise, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Most homeowners have some idea about what kind of kitchen would be ideal for their home, but not every homeowner is adept at making those ideas come to life. Sometimes they need a little bit of help to get the kitchen that they so desperately desire, while other times the homeowner may not have any idea what kind of kitchen they really want. At Paradisecustomkitchens they are working to streamline the custom kitchen process and make it something that is accessible for any homeowner.



To make the design process easier, Paradisecustomkitchens has launched a new online remodeling questionnaire that gives the homeowner and designer some insight into what the new kitchen will look like. Homeowners are able to tell the designers at Paradisecustomkitchens information about the family and how the family plans to use the kitchen. For instance, a family that has young children and eats together casually in the kitchen needs a room that has a different design and feel than a family with grown children who eat in a dining room. The addition of the online questionnaire helps designers to get a leg up on what the customer wants so the end product can be delivered even quicker.



To find a copy of the questionnaire, or to see what Paradisecustomkitchens can do to their home, homeowners should go to http://www.paradisecustomkitchens.com so they can see examples of Paradisecustomkitchens’ previous work. All of the designs are unique and custom created for each homeowner, but sometimes it helps to get inspiration from others.



A full kitchen remodel is something that not every homeowner will go through, but it is something that can be very exciting for the family. A remodel can take a long time, from the initial design to the completion of the project, but with Paradisecustomkitchens’ streamlined design process, designing a custom kitchen just got a lot easier.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.paradisecustomkitchens.com or call (717) 768-7733.