Paradise Taken: Raw & Seductive Novel by CM Hutton Exposes Harsh Consequences of Extra-Marital Affairs.

‘Paradise Taken’ turns the idea of a luxurious new life on its head and exposes the true consequences of selfish behaviour. The book is proving to thousands that, even in paradise, nobody is safe from their emotions.



Synopsis:



Based on true events.



Four lives, intertwined by friendship and business, whose true story was more devastating than fiction.



Rob and Kaye were thrilled to be moving to the island of St. John with dear friends Jake and Claire. The men were going into business together and relocating with their families to the beautiful tropical paradise. It was a dream come true for the long-time friends.



But, when feelings are revealed and temptation takes control, one friendship turns from lust to love and no one can walk away unscathed.



And, one person's ultimate decision leaves everyone lost and devastated.



As the author explains, her narrative brings the ever prevalent topic of affairs back into the public spotlight.



“The story and its sequel give an intimate inside look at affairs and how they’re driven by the harsh consequences of people’s selfish actions. Readers will feel shocked and hurt by the behaviour of Kaye, the story’s protagonist. It’s a gut-wrenching read that’s laden with emotion,” says Hutton.



Continuing, “The core elements of the book are based on the real-world events of someone close to my family. My book will hit home with anyone, especially those who have been through an affair as well as those who believe it will never happen to them.”



Since its release, the book has attracted a consistent string of rave reviews.



“One of the best books I’ve read in a long time!! I was quickly drawn into the story connecting and caring for the characters!! The intriguing love story kept me from being able to put the book down.. and I read the entire book on a Sunday afternoon. Long after I finished, the story stayed with me and I couldn't help but think about the characters!!” says Lori Ann, reviewing the book on Goodreads.



Erin Woodworth was equally as impressed, adding, “Great read! The fact that it's based on a true story makes it that much more intense/exciting! I feel like I knew the characters and was living in the moment with them. The end will leave you breathless and wanting more!”



With a sequel in the works, interested readers are urged to purchase the first book as soon as possible.

‘Paradise Taken’ is available now in multiple formats (Kindle, iBooks, Nook, Sony Reader, Kobo and numerous eBook apps).



Amazon: http://amzn.to/13h8C3r



Smashwords: http://www.smashwords.com/books/view/331083



iBookstore: https://itunes.apple.com/us/book/paradise-taken/id669826471?mt=11&ls=1



More information can be found on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CristyMHutton



About CM Hutton

I’m a wife, a mom of three, a friend, an aunt, a sister, a daughter and teacher. Now, I can add writer to my list! I’ve always wanted to write and finally found inspiration and support to do it.



I live near Austin, Texas with my family and love to read and travel. Put me on a beach with a good book and the world just disappears around me!



This is my first attempt at writing a novel. There will be a second, since some of you may want to know what happens with Kaye and Jake, so stay tuned…..I’m already writing!