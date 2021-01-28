New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- Paraffin waxes are used for the manufacture of scented candles as they are inexpensive and need lower machine costs. Increasing demand for aromatherapy and customer perception of home ambiance is expected to boost the demand for scent waxes, which in turn will continue to increase the market in the following years' Paraffin waxes are petroleum-based materials and thus volatile petroleum rates along with toxic emissions, are expected to constrain market development over the projected period.



Get a Sample Report PDF with Detail TOC & List of Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2416



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



ExxonMobil, Sinopec, PetroChina Company Limited, Sasol, The International Group, Honeywell, Nippon Seiro Company Limited, Petrobras, Repsol, and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., among others.



Market Drivers



The global market for paraffin wax is expected to rise by 3.8% from USD 5.68 billion in 2019 to USD 7.71 billion in 2027. Increased demand for beauty products which also includes personal care products, lipsticks, lotions, and others, in developed countries is expected to predict substantial demand in the coming years, which, is expected to fuel industry growth in the projected timeframe.



Regional outlook



The Asia-Pacific market had the highest market share in 2019 and is obvious to expand at a rate of 4.8% in the projected period. The market domination of the APAC area is due to the rising demand for candles, wrapping, and hot melting adhesives in emerging economies, which includes India, China, and South Korea.



Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2416



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global paraffin wax market on the basis of product type, availability, applications, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Fully-Refined Paraffin Wax

Semi-Refined Paraffin Wax

Others



Availability Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Liquid Paraffin Wax

Solid Paraffin Wax



Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Candle

Packaging

Board Sizing

Rubber

Hot Melts

Cosmetics

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Browse Complete Report "Paraffin Wax Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/paraffin-wax-market



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Paraffin Wax Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Paraffin Wax Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



Continued…



Read More Reports:-



Medical Foods Market Business Opportunities



DNA and Gene Chip Market Key Players



Textured Soy Protein Market Demand



Synthetic Gypsum Market Competitive Landscape



Benzyl Benzoate Market Segments



About Reports and Data



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.