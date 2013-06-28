Paragon Nutraceuticals Launches HealthyLivingForMe.com, a Premier Online Health Resource

Lakewood Ranch, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Paragon Nutraceuticals, a pharmacist founded dietary supplement and nutraceutical limited liability company, has launched HealthyLivingForMe.com, an online health resource featuring trusted information on a wide variety of health and fitness topics.



Healthy Living was born from the patient counseling experiences of the pharmacists at Paragon Nutraceuticals. It seeks to answer the most common questions found in the community pharmacy. With articles on topics ranging from over the counter medications to fitness, diet, prescriptions, dietary supplements, product information, and management of disease states, Healthy Living equips individuals to take control of their health.



The new website boasts highly researched articles that are replete with resource links and helpful advice. Users can interact through a robust commenting infrastructure and share articles via email and social media. A unique new feature allows users to request information on topics that they have questions about.



Furthermore, the website was designed for maximum usability and is fully compatible with all current operating systems and major browsers.



Healthy Living adheres to the Pharmacist Grade™ principles first established by Paragon Nutraceuticals by providing thoroughly researched unbiased health information free of charge to its users.



About Paragon Nutraceuticals

Paragon Nutraceuticals is a pharmacist founded supplement and nutraceutical company dedicated to delivering the highest quality supplement products in the world. With its line of PHARMACIST GRADE™ products, Paragon Nutraceuticals is revolutionizing the dietary supplement market with an assortment of products that have unsurpassed quality and purity with the backing of the latest scientific data and research.



