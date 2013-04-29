Paralegal-Turned-Author, R.T. Edwins, Pays Homage to Lost Friend with Release of Compelling Sci-Fi Saga

Plymouth, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Some write for profit and some write for fame; however, in the case of R.T. Edwins, taking the decision to become a career author was inspired by a close friend lost under tragic circumstances. Announcing the launch of his eagerly-awaited ‘Chariots of Heaven’ saga, Edwins sees life with renewed appreciation and vitality.



The series’ first book, also titled ‘Chariots of Heaven’, tells the story of two sisters embroiled in the struggles between Alien ‘Gods’.



Synopsis:



The first instalment in the story of ancient Gods who come to earth in search of precious resources, but instead find ghosts from their own past. Most surprisingly, these ghosts take the form of two human girls, Kira and her younger sister Kaya. ‘



Discovering that the sisters possess rare abilities, the alien deities decide to take the girls to their home planet Tython to learn more about them. Little do they know that the discovery of humans will shake the very foundations of their galactic kingdom…



As the author explains, while working as a paralegal, the suicide of a very close friend led to a sudden decision to drop plans for law school and become an author.



“Since I was a child I’ve always dreamt of writing. However, it wasn’t until my friend took his own life that I decided to pursue this dream. He was a remarkable person and his death made me really think about how little time we all have, and how we should be spending more of it trying to be happy. We should spend more time doing what we want and less time worrying about the things we can't control,” says Edwins.



Continuing, “I decided I wanted to be a writer and 6 months later, with a little work and a lot of determination, I've become a published author. I want to serve as a reminder that everyone has dreams and that if you never give up, you can achieve those dreams.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“If you like mythology and sci-fi then, you will love this book. It's appropriate for most ages as well! I can NOT wait for the second book to come out!!” says Jenn, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Another reader was equally as impressed, saying, “I was led to this book by Imgur, and am not disappointed with this gem! I would recommend it to everyone. Although I am not a literary scholar, this book was pure genius in its construction. Thank you, R.T. Edwins for this book and your vivid imagination.”



With so much success in his hands, Edwins has recently announced that three more books are in the works. While no official announcements have been made about the second volume’s release date, interested readers are urged to purchase the saga’s first instalment as soon as possible.



‘Chariots of Heaven’ is available now: http://amzn.to/ZPb4NQ



About the Author: R.T. Edwins

R.T. Edwins lives in Minnesota with his lovely wife, cat and dog. Currently working as a paralegal, he authors a blog and just published his first full novel.



Growing up in Colorado, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Colorado before attending Hamline University graduate school in Saint Paul, MN.



Having always aspired to be a writer, R.T. Edwins has written several short stories, poems and a novel. He Published his first novel “Chariots of Heaven” on April 7th 2013 and is currently writing the second book in the series.