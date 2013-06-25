Parallels Promo Codes for Parallels Desktop 8 for Mac Computers Are Introduced for Great Savings

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Parallels Coupon Code now offers more savings to customers for the year 2013. Parallels coupon code allows saving up to $30, and they are now available for consumers with all their needs in any situation. For those who will get these coupon codes, they will get more savings. Plus, there are added functionalities, convenience and flexibility included. Parallels Desktop 8 is advantageous due to its amazing features that are available on Mac OS X Lion which includes different features.



The Parallels Promo Codes are introduced because of its amazing benefits offered to customers who want to get more savings when they have Parallels Desktop 8. The product itself is also an excellent choice because of its new features available. When the customers have this promo code, they will experience the latest touch of technology in the product introduced.



With Parallels Coupon Code 2013, people can save $50 from the product if switching from VMware Fusion; $30 savings when they upgrade from the older version they have, and $40 for the student. When they purchased multiple copies, they will enjoy more savings. Parallels Desktop 8 has new features available in Mac OS X Lion which includes Mission Control, full-screen mode, and Launch Pad.



The coupon codes for Parallels Desktop 8 will be the best way to get more sales of this product. It is also an opportunity to the customers to get this item and save more of their money at the same time. Many people prevent themselves from purchasing this kind of item because of the price issues. But because there are coupon codes like Parallel Coupon Code, they will have an idea of purchasing one for them.



Parallels Desktop 8 for Mac is the latest program from the company. It allows users to operate and run the Windows OS from the Mac computer. The user does not have to reboot, and they can run the Mac and Windows programs on the machine side by side. The features of this computer provide users with ease of use, time saving features and maximum convenience.



For more information about this coupon code, visit http://parallelscoupon.org/ and discover how it works. For inquiries, feel free to get in touch by sending your name, e-mail address, and a message. You can find the form at http://parallelscoupon.org/contact-us/.