Parametric Sound Corp (NASDAQ:PAMT) Investor Investigation of Merger with Turtle Beach

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Parametric Sound Corp (NASDAQ:PAMT) shares was announced concerning whether a merger of Parametric Sound Corp and Turtle Beach would be unfair to investors in NASDAQ:PAMT shares.



Investors who purchased shares of the Parametric Sound Corp (NASDAQ:PAMT) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:PAMT shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm is at an early stage and concerns whether a takeover would be unfair to NASDAQ:PAMT investors.



On August 5, 2013, Parametric Sound Corp and Turtle Beach announced that the companies have reached an Agreement to merge in a stock for stock transaction.



The merger will combine Parametric’s audio innovations with Turtle Beach’s significant financial, technical, design, sales and marketing resources. Parametric’s strong research and development capabilities will be leveraged to accelerate innovation enabling the combined company to deliver sustained growth and shareholder value. Under the terms of the agreement, former Turtle Beach stockholders are expected to own approximately 80 percent of the combined company´s shares outstanding at closing, and Parametric stockholders are expected to own approximately 20 percent of the combined company’s shares, subject to adjustment as provided in the merger agreement.



However, given that following the takeover news NASDAQ:PAMT shares declined in the open market from $17.69 per share on August 5, 2013 to $1.286 per share on August 6, 2013, the investigation a law firm concerns whether the Parametric Sound Board of Directors will undertake an adequate sales process, adequately shop the company before entering into any transaction, maximize shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and act in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Shares of Parametric Sound Corp (NASDAQ:PAMT) grew from $4.36 per share in November 2012 to as high as $21.05 per share on May 10, 2013.



On August 12, 2013, NASDAQ:PAMT shares closed at $15.25 per share.



Those who are current investors in Parametric Sound Corp (NASDAQ:PAMT) and purchased their NASDAQ:PAMT shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com