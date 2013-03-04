Paramount Bathrooms Features Planning, Design and Great Deals

Gosport, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Hampshire UK– Modern bathrooms aren’t just functional spaces where one can groom and keep up with their hygiene. It is also a place where it will reflect ones personality and bathroom furniture is a great way to enhance the look and feel of the bathroom.



A lot of people seem lost when designing or planning the layout of their baths, that’s why Paramount Bathrooms now offer planning and even designing their website free of charge. Customers can now visit the site and check out the free sample plans and designs, a free service which aims to help customers personalize and realize their dream bathrooms in an instant. The absence of an interior designer tinkering in the customer’s home helps to lessen costs and with the great deals on offer at Paramount Bathrooms, they can easily afford great looking functional products for their bathroom. Available in the website are furniture for kitchens and bedroom furniture aside from the usual bathroom cabinets and bathroom storage.



Planning and Design



Bathroom furniture is the fate of this brand, starting from the planning and design then to purchasing fixtures and furniture, Paramount Bathrooms help customers realize their dream baths without them spending a fortune. Samples can be sent to customer’s doorsteps, the only thing they need to do is complete the request form and it will be on its way.



These samples will help them figure out what design they want for their bathroom easily and conveniently.



Customers can also just click a room they want the company to plan for their or they can launch the room planner on the website to design their own room. This service is free and also fun in the process.



About Paramount Bathrooms

Founded over 25 years, it is a family run business based in Hampshire, offering high quality bathroom furniture, kitchen furniture, and also bedroom furniture that ranges over hundreds of designs. Boasting a 2500 square foot showroom which has over 50 room setting displays of their furniture. A person can always visit the website for more information http://www.paramountbathrooms.co.uk



