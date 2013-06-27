Paramount Bathrooms Furniture Collection at New Affordable Prices

Gosport, Hampshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- People wanting to level up their kitchens can do so while saving money with the style they want that can be found in Paramount Bathrooms. Their other furniture collection for the bedroom and the bathroom prove to be astonishingly beautiful that blends with contemporary design very well.



They have a huge selection of kitchen unit available where customers can have them in different colours, whether they want them in gloss walnut or even white gloss, there are so many to choose from and acquire different styles to match the customer’s taste.



Their affordable new prices are available on a lot of units such as the basin for bathroom, and other bathroom storage units whether installed on the wall or the free standing ones.



They are very generous with their bathroom online discounts as customers can now enjoy discounts from 25% up to 40% with the same great quality furniture and the number of selections available like various door styles, huge selection of colors, and more.



They have available ranges for viewing that won’t cost the customer any cent while the online brochure can provide inspirations for customers who don’t know exactly what they are looking for in their bathroom, kitchen, and even bedroom. Technical specifications are also provided in order to aid installation and other purposes.



Customers should really consider the discounts available now as the products available are definitely worth every penny spent on them. Beautiful kitchen, bedroom and bathrooms are just a click away with Paramount Bathrooms.



About Paramount Bathrooms

Paramount Bathrooms specializes in manufacturing high quality bathroom, bedroom, and kitchen furniture. They offer the widest selection of ranges as compared other brands and each of their furniture is made to fit the customer’s specific requirements, making the furniture uniquely designed for them with great quality and affordable price.



For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact

Contact Name: Liam Doye

Contact Email: sales@paramountbathrooms.co.uk

Complete Address: Units 17 – 19 Westfield Road Industrial Estate

Gosport

Hants

Zip Code: PO12 3RX

State: Hampshire

Country: UK

Contact Phone: (02392) 510002