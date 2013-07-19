Paramount Bathrooms Offer High Quality Furniture for Kitchen

Gosport, Hampshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- In order to lighten up the mood of a house, designing or remodelling it is what most people do. Kitchens, bathrooms, and bedrooms are the most common areas which can influence the mood of the whole house. Some companies are offering furniture, cabinets, and units for these three main areas of the house. Paramount Bathrooms is one of those companies that claim to be the best when it comes to the products and services that they offer.



Paramount Bathrooms offers different designs and colors of kitchen units that can inspire people on preparing food well. Some of the kitchen ranges manufactured by the company includes:



- Handleless Gallio – includes a very sleek design of door with an almost hidden finger grip at the top of each door to open them

- Reflections – a stunning high gloss ranger available in many different colors that can help a kitchen to have a wow factor

- Astro – presents innovative construction and competitive price point although it has entered the already popular gloss arena



Aside from these, Paramount Bathrooms also offers cheap kitchen wall cabinets. Paramount Bathrooms claims that when they say cheap, it doesn’t imply low cost and not very well made because their cheap products are surely well made and reasonably priced. The kitchen wall units offered here are available in different sizes and designs. The price range is between £59.4 up to £418.8.



“Marc Fancour”, a satisfied customer, has said that he is very pleased with service that he has received and would definitely recommend Paramount Bathrooms’ products. “We will be replacing our kitchen later in the year and will definitely consider using you again. It was also a refreshing change to be greeted by a friendly and helpful delivery driver, not like you usual grumpy couriers,” he continued.



About Paramount Bathrooms

Paramount Bathrooms (http://www.paramountbathrooms.co.uk) is a family-owned company that’s based in Hampshire. This company has been serving people for over 25 years and specializes in the manufacture of high quality furniture for bathroom, kitchen, and bathroom. Most of the furniture that they offer is unique since every piece of them is made based on the specific requirements of a customer.



Contact Information:

City - Gosport

State- Hampshire

Country- UK

Contact Name- Liam Doye

Contact Email: sales@paramountbathrooms.co.uk

Complete Address- Units 17 – 19 Westfield Road Industrial Estate, Gosport, Hants

Zip Code- PO12 3RX

Contact Phone- (02392) 510002

Website: http://www.paramountbathrooms.co.uk