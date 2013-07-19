Paramount Bathrooms Presents Different Bathroom Storage

Gosport, Hampshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Decorating bathrooms is one of the best ways to improve the mood of the house. However, most people who want to design or remodel their bathrooms usually don’t think much about bathroom storage so they end up losing much more space. Bathroom storage doesn’t need to be elegant or expensive. It’s the quality of the materials on which the people should be focused on. Normally, the quality of a product is directly proportional to its price but some companies like Paramount Bathrooms offers high quality bathroom storage at the lowest price.



Paramount Bathrooms offers a lot of bathroom furniture in different designs and colors. Some of the designs presented by the company are:



- Le Mans – has glossy smooth finish that ensures one’s bathroom will never go out of style

- Britanny – a combination of beautiful curved edges and a range of matt and gloss finishes

- Monaco – a combination of both modern and traditional bathroom attributes

- Marseilles – a classic style that has been brought to life again in the bathroom

- Acrylic – has a high quality gloss door and perfect finish



There are still a lot of designs from which customers can choose from. Aside from that, bathroom cabinets are also offered in different sizes including base units, basin cabinets, bidet units, mid height units, tall units, modular units, wall cabinets, and many more. These cabinets are also offered in a complete package and available in different materials and colors such as Dark Walnut, Sponetta Red, Solid Wood, Laminate Oak, Gloss Burgundy, Wenge, and Gloss White.



Free samples of bathroom storage are also offered in Paramount Bathrooms but only 3 samples from each category can be provided. A customer named Mike Ellis said, “Recently placed an order for bathroom units from Paramount and I was very pleased with the ease of ordering and delivery on the promised date. The units are of very sturdy construction and now complete and installed look superb.”



About Paramount Bathrooms

Paramount Bathrooms (http://www.paramountbathrooms.co.uk) is a family-owned company that’s based in Hampshire. This company has been serving people for over 25 years and specializes in the manufacture of high quality furniture for bathroom and kitchen. Most of the furniture that they offer is unique since every piece of them is made based on the specific requirements of a customer.



Contact Information:

City: Gosport

State- Hampshire

Country- UK

Contact Name- Liam Doye

Contact Email: sales@paramountbathrooms.co.uk

Complete Address- Units 17 – 19 Westfield Road Industrial Estate, Gosport, Hants

Zip Code- PO12 3RX

Contact Phone- (02392) 510002

Website: http://www.paramountbathrooms.co.uk