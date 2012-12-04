Paramount Bathrooms, the Innovative Fitted Bathrooms and Kitchen Furniture Provider, Release Their New Batch

Gosport, Hampshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- Paramount Bathrooms, the complete bathroom and kitchen and bedroom remodeling service, is simplifying the renovation experience nationwide. By offering innovative and integrated products systems, easy-to-use online tools, an in-home design service and quick delivery, Paramount Bathrooms is able to streamline the process of designing, ordering, and installing a fitted bathroom or kitchen for that matter, regardless of price.



“The renovation process begins online at- http://www.paramountbathrooms.co.uk, which features a gallery of beautiful bathrooms and associated products, together with design tips and ideas to inspire, inform, and help you envision your ideal bathroom,” says Liam Doye at Paramount Bathrooms .



http://www.paramountbathrooms.co.uk is an online bathroom, kitchen and bedroom remodeling service that caters to the needs people nationwide. They understand the benefits of mutual success and seem to always put their customers first the way any good business does. Its easy to navigate website and availability of information more readily available.



About Paramount Bathrooms

PB or Paramount Bathrooms has been up and running successfully for years and have risen to be the premier fitted bathrooms and shower enclosure provider in UK.



Product Info:

- Shower Enclosure

- Towel Rails

- Baths

- Bedroom furniture

- Kitchen furniture

- Bathroom suites



Paramount Bathrooms is excited to be bringing this innovative solution to homeowners across the country. To find out more, visit – http://www.paramoutbathrooms.co.uk