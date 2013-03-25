Paramount Brothers Release New Album by Yoli Yoyo - "Forever Ever After"

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Yoli YoYo album - "Forever Ever After" featuring music genres such as Pop, Dance, Club, EDM and Electronic music. New Music Videos and Songs by YOLI YOYO now available worldwide at all major retailers.



YOLI YOYO is a singer, performer, artist, songwriter, exclusively signed with Paramount Brothers. Her music can be described as HappyCore -Positive POP that is a combination of Pop, Dance, Club and Electronic EDM music which is easy to listen to and dance to.



Yoli YoYo is anything but ordinary, she is an adventurous and unique artist who was born and raised in Thomasville, Georgia. She currently resides in Los Angeles as a recording artist. Her goal is to inspire people through her music.



Yoli YoYo has aired on shows like Battle of the Bods, Fox, MTV and Telemundo. Yoli YoYo has worked with companies such as: Insomniac, Dr. Pepper, Malibu Rum, and Affliction. She has also performed at local clubs and events such as: Key Club, Confidential, The Viper Room, Paddys, Burgundy House, EDC and many more.



Yoli YoYo's striking and sexy style compliments and reflects good times, positive energy and an electrifying experience. The vibe she creates keeps fans and listeners on their toes and wanting more.



She is a great performer and someone who knows how to entertain a crowd. She has a spellbinding persona who has multiple songs and music videos and is always working on new hits.



To go along with the new album, "Forever Ever After", Yoli YoYo has New official music videos to go in tandem with the pop music release available exclusively at: http://youtube.com/ParamountBrothers The Album is a multiple song set that will offer Rock, Pop, EDM , Dance and Electronic music.



Learn more about Yoli YoYo at: http://www.YoliYoYo.com



