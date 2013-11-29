Paramount Defense Opens New State of the Art Business Location in Sacramento, California

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Criminal defense attorneys provide an essential function in the legal system, defending the accused from within the bounds of the law to attempt to prove their innocence, upholding habeas corpus –innocent until proven guilty- in the courtroom and ensuring due process is observed. Paramount Defense is a legal team in Sacramento so named because they represent the very finest in innovative, effective and aggressive legal counsel for those who have been accused of crimes of almost every nature. They have recently upgraded their offices to the exclusive Suite 620 on H Street.



The offices are right across from Sacramento City Hall, which reflects Paramount Defense’s own position as a Sacramento institution of near equal value, representing its citizens in defense of their rights. Headed by Sacramento criminal lawyer David Bonilla, who worked in the District Attorney’s office before starting his own practice, they offer creative solutions to defence in all major categories of crime.



The company has successfully defended arraignments and cases of violent crime, drug offences, firearms offences, domestic violence, white collar crime, computer crime and even federal crimes, as well as more common midemeanors like DUIs. They defend all clients with equal vigor no matter the details of the case.



A spokesperson for Paramount Defense explained, “The new premises is an ideal location for us to do our business, and represents our practice as we see it- the beating heart of legal counsel in Sacramento. The services we offer range from general legal advice on our website to professional consultation on legal strategy and criminal defense across all spectrums. With this new location we are also better equipped to meet with clients who bring large teams to consultations, with conference suite facilities that can comfortably host our entire legal team.”



About Paramount Defence

Paramount Defence explains people's legal defenses when they may be facing criminal charges or professional license accusations. The site explains the experience of the attorney that is willing to help defend people and basic strategies of legal defenses under California state law and Federal law. The site contains a blog that explains interesting timely events that deal with the areas of criminal law and professional license defense and what it can mean to the reader. For more information, please visit: http://paramountdefense.com/