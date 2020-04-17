Paramount Well Service Advises on the Different Water Treatment Systems for Well Owners

Bordentown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2020 -- In-home water quality is a major concern for many homeowners, as tap water has been known to contain a variety of different contaminants like minerals and bacteria. Many people simply want to make sure that their families are drinking safe, quality water every day. For those who are concerned that their water quality may not be up to standard, the experts at Paramount Well Service advise that there are several different options for effective residential water treatment. Each system is different, however, and it is important to select the best fit.



Water softening is among the most common of in-home water treatment methods. It is designed to remove common mineral contaminants like iron, calcium, and magnesium from drinking water. These elements are sometimes hard to detect in water, but can cause problems even if they are present in small amounts. Water softening systems use a process called ion exchange to remove harmful minerals from the water. Water softening is ideal in homes where the water has tested positive for iron, calcium, or magnesium.



Reverse osmosis is also a very common method used by homeowners. These systems pass the water through tightly woven membranes that remove solid particles. Similar to water softeners, reverse osmosis is used mainly on water that contains high levels of minerals.



Ultraviolet is another fairly common water filtration system. These systems are used primarily for water that has tested positive for some type of living bacteria. Ultraviolet rays kill the bacteria, and then the system filters it out before it can be consumed.



Modern residential water treatment is being adopted by more and more American homeowners every day, and new technology has made systems more effective and affordable than ever. Homeowners who are concerned about the taste or appearance of their water and would like to learn more about in-home treatment options should visit https://paramountwellservice.com/ for more information from experienced professionals.



