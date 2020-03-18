Paramount Well Service Advises on Well and Pump Maintenance During Hurricane Season

Bordentown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2020 -- As the top-rated provider of residential water well services for Bucks County and the surrounding areas, Paramount Well Service advises that it's currently peak hurricane season for the New Jersey area. This means wells and their pump systems can be especially susceptible to flooding due to severe storm activity and increase flooding throughout the region. Now, the company with over 30 years of experience dealing with residential and commercial well issues is recommending tips for dealing with wells before and after severe storms.



First, Paramount Well Service advises clearing the area around a well pump system prior to any hurricane or other serious weather conditions. The flooding and high-speed winds that accompany hurricanes can cause debris and other materials to compromise the casing, hardware, and other construction materials of a well pump system.



Additionally, those who rely on well water for drinking, bathing, and cooking should stock up on water before any severe storm arrives. A ratio of one gallon per person, per day, is recommended. This helps to avoid the risk of accidentally drinking well water that has been contaminated by floodwaters.



After the hurricane has subsided, it's crucial not to turn on the well pump system if it has been flooded. Even if the floodwaters have subsided and it appears dry, there may be some moisture inside the device which can cause electrocution or fire.



After any flooding or severe storm conditions, Paramount Well Service recommends that homeowners or business owners who depend on well water in Morris County and beyond contact them for emergency well services in the case or hurricane fallout or any other urgent well issues.



