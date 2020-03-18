Bordentown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2020 -- As far as household water needs go, Bucks County, Pennsylvania, has very unique demands compared to their neighbors in Philadelphia. In some more rural areas of Bucks County, residents depend on well services for the water they need to go about their daily routine. Well systems, which are independent of public water supplies, require an electric pump to control the water pressure of a home's plumbing. Homeowners who upgrade their well pumps with Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs) get to enjoy greater control over their water supply and its costs.



A VFD, commonly referred to as a "constant pressure system," or a "pump controller," manages the speed and power usage of a well system's pump. In effect, the VFD adjusts the speed of the pump as demand for water in the household changes. The pump increases or decreases in speed depending on how much water is being used. Traditional well pumps, which have no VFD, simply run at full speed whenever they are in use. This is not only a waste of energy, but it also causes pumps to have shorter life spans.



A pump controller's "soft start" feature prevents the pump from using excess electricity, which helps homeowners save money on both energy costs and pump maintenance. The submersible motors found inside of well pumps sustain most of their wear-and-tear damage during startup, as this is when amperage draw is highest. Homeowners can reduce their energy costs and extend the life of their well's pump by upgrading it with a VFD.



When residents from Bucks County need water well repairs, one of their most common complaints is a faulty pump. Paramount Well Service, the top VFD provider in the region, recommends homeowners who are fed up with low water pressure and high utility bills to consider installing a pump controller. Visit them online at https://paramountwellservice.com to learn more.



With over 30 years of experience, Paramount Well Service prides themselves on providing the highest-quality water treatment and pump and tank issue management. As a family-owned and operated business, Paramount Well Service is a fully licensed and insured company that provides both residential and commercial services.



Residents and business owners interested in learning more about Paramount Well Service's areas of expertise and current specials are encouraged to call 800-352-0807 or visit them online at http://paramountwellservice.com/.