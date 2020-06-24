Paramount Well Service Reviews the Signs of Oil-Contaminated Well Water

Bordentown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2020 -- There are numerous advantages that the use of well water can provide for both residential and commercial property owners, especially those who don't want to be dependent on city water. But there are also many issues that can arise with wells and many considerations that homeowners need to make to avoid these issues.



One such issue that can arise for private well owners is a leaking underground oil tank. Home heating oil is very hazardous and can seriously contaminate any water that's exposed to it with toxic chemicals such as benzene. Knowing the signs of oil contamination and when to schedule well water testing can help homeowners identify leaks early and significantly mitigate the damage they cause, saving them time and money in the long run.



One of the most common signs of an oil-contaminated water supply is an unusual taste or smell coming from the water itself. There are numerous reasons for water to taste unpleasant or unusual, but in a home with well water and an underground oil tank, leaking oil may be a likely culprit. Water contaminated with oil can be very dangerous to consume and it's important for homeowners to schedule testing as soon as possible if they notice an unpleasant taste or smell.



Another common issue that comes with oil contamination is a change in the color and texture of the water. Tap water that is murky could be a sign of oil contamination. Additionally, a leaking oil tank could cause the puddles that form on a residential property to appear with an oily film on their surface. If there is a leak, the grass and vegetation around these puddles may also be dead and the soil darkened. Oily puddles are a textbook sign of contamination and any homeowner who notices them should schedule testing immediately.



Homeowners that discover oil in their well water must take several steps immediately to protect themselves and their health. The first step is to find and start using another source of water for their home. They must also address the source of the contamination, which usually involves fixing or replacing the leaking tank. The water must then be treated to remove the contaminants. It's suggested that this is done promptly, as waiting to treat the water can result in excess contamination and make the process more difficult.



Homeowners who are interested in learning more about well water testing and treatment are encouraged to visit Paramount Well Service today.



About Paramount Well Service

With over 30 years of experience in the well and pump industry, we have serviced thousands of wells throughout the New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and New York City region. Throughout our career, we have executed many complex well system installation and servicing projects flawlessly. Our in-depth knowledge of the area's geology and aquifers allows us to quickly and efficiently complete well water projects in an economical manner.