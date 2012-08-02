Paramus Personal Trainer Certification Class Announced

Paramus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- If you're thinking of taking a Paramus personal training certification course, Ramapo College will host the Personal Training Institute of America (PTIA) on campus at the Bill Bradley Sport and Recreation Center to begin preparing students in one weekend for successful career as a Certified Personal Trainer in Paramus or anywhere in the country, September 8-9, 2012. There are no prerequisites to participate in the program.



As the number of Americans who recognize the impact that physical fitness has on their individual long-term health continues to grow, the need for individuals who have the ability to instruct others in personal training and fitness is also rising. Certified fitness professionals are hired to conduct personal training in a gym, health club or home setting, as well as on cruise ships, spas/resorts, and in the corporate sector.



The two-day weekend Paramus personal trainer certification intensive program in the Bradley Center Fitness Center on the Ramapo College campus includes more than 16 hours of lecture, demonstrations, and practical hands-on application. An online final exam is taken following the weekend intensive and CPR certification is required before certification is provided. A 10-hour internship/shadowing period where the student observes how other trainers work and interact with their clients is also required for final certification by PTIA; these hours may be fulfilled through a combination of shadowing a trainer and taking group fitness classes at a local facility.



Initial certification is for two years, during which time certified personal trainers are required to remain current on their training and build upon what they learned during certification. Continuing education credits equivalent to 10 hours per two-year period is required to maintain certification.



Tuition for the PTIA Personal Trainer Certificate for Paramus residents is $499 for non-Ramapo College affiliates. Tuition for Ramapo College affiliates (alumni, employees, students) is $449 (a savings of $50). Registration and tuition payment are completed online via the Web site. Textbook and materials fees are $65, and are paid by enrollees by check or cash on the first day of class.



For more information about our Paramus personal trainer certification course, please visit http://www.ramapo.edu/cipl/certificates/ptia.html or contact the Ramapo College Center for Innovative and Professional Learning at cipl@ramapo.edu or 201.684.7370.