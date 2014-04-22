Paramus Schools Get Fit for Autism

Paramus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Alpine Learning Group and The Epic School are joining forces to host ‘Get Fit for Autism’ this Sunday, April 27 at Life Time Athletic, 10 Van Riper Road, Montvale. Proceeds from the event will benefit autism treatment and education in Northern New Jersey.



The day of fitness starts at 1 p.m., with in-person registration beginning at 12:30 p.m. The $30 day pass includes a class of your choice taught by Life Time Athletic staff – Zumba, yoga or spin (all at 2 p.m.) – as well as full access to the gym, pool, café and child care.



The event is particularly timely in light of the CDC’s most recent report indicating that 1 in 24 boys in New Jersey have an autism spectrum diagnosis. Chantelle Walker, Director of Development for Alpine Learning Group encourages the community to show their support with this family friendly day of fitness. “This event was created with the entire family in mind. It’s a fun and active way to show support for autism awareness and education, while securing vital funding which helps to ensure a meaningful and productive future for children and adults with autism.”



Registration for the event can be completed online at http://alpinelearninggroup.org/getfitforautism or http://www.epicschool.org/getfitforautism/ or in-person on April 27, starting at 12:30, Life Time Athletic.



Alpine Learning Group provides learners with autism and their families comprehensive, scientifically-validated educational and behavioral services designed to foster individual growth and personal achievement. Alpine Learning Group opened its doors in 1989 as one of the first nonprofit autism education centers in Bergen County. Located in Paramus, Alpine Learning Group serves learners and families across their lifespan through its education, adult, and outreach programs. For more information, visit www.alpinelearninggroup.org or call 201-612-7800.



The Educational Partnership for Instructing Children (The EPIC School) is dedicated to providing educational services for individuals with autism and pervasive developmental disorder. Since opening in 1997, The EPIC School has used the highly effective, scientifically documented method of applied behavior analysis to teach new skills and increase independence. For more information about The EPIC School, please visit www.epicschool.org or call 201-576-0600.