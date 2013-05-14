Paranoid Schizophrenic Rapper Achieves 1M YouTube Views; from Hospital

Far Rockaway, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Many know Dejuan Lucian for his established and popular rapping career. With a string of notable public performances and CDs released on Jamaica Avenue, his music has garnered respect from coast to coast. However, Lucian is now out to tell the world about a life-changing achievement that happened almost accidentally.



Wanting to market his weekly public access television show, Lucian aired a commercial on MTV to great success. However, wanting to spread the word further, he uploaded the video to YouTube in order to track views and make it accessible to all.



That’s as far as Lucian imaged the video would go. However, after being admitted to hospital and with access to a computer for just ten minutes each day, something startling started to take place.



“Beyond all reasonable expectations, the video’s views began to sky-rocket. Within two weeks I had achieved one million views, all without any formal marketing or promotion,” says Lucian, who was released early by Doctors due to the positive effect the success had on his behaviour.



Continuing, “I may have fifty thousand Twitter followers, ten thousand ‘likes’ on Facebook and five million views to my MySpace page – but this is by far my biggest achievement to date. It came at a time when I was stuck in hospital and severely doubting myself and my Hip-Hop career. It just goes to show the immense power within us all; anything can happen.”



Critics hail the unlikely event a total success, possibly marking a new chapter for Lucian’s career. With views expected to rise further, the future is bright for one of the United States’ most dominant music forces.



Those wanting to view the commercial can do so here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vrmikgoHIV8



About Dejuan Lucian

Dejuan Lucian is a Hip-Hop artist based in Far Rockaway, NY. He has numerous released works, including his latest album, ‘I Am Da One’.