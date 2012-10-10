Paranormal Adventure Author and Psychic Medium Pair Up for "Dinners with the Dead"

Flagler Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- In a pre-Halloween event, guests at Oceanside Beach Bar and Grill in Flagler Beach, Florida will join internationally renowned psychic-medium Jonna Carlson when she speaks with the dead. The event will be held on Tuesday, October 23rd at 6:00 pm in conjunction with the release of author Becky Pourchot’s young adult paranormal adventure Food for a Hungry Ghost set aptly in Flagler Beach. In honor of the event, Pourchot will also be offering free Kindle downloads during Halloween week, October 27- 31 at www.HungryGhostBooks.com.



“When I heard about Carlson’s ‘Dinners with the Dead’ events I knew I wanted to be a part of them,” says Pourchot who decided that Carlson’s event would perfectly compliment the celebrated release of her beach side ghost tale--the story of fifteen year old Gala Rhyce and the terrifying troubles that she faces when she befriends an overbearing ghost who is jealous of her life.



“As a kid I loved reading about ghosts and the people who could talk with them,” says Pourchot. “I’m thrilled to bring Carlson--a real psychic medium--to our little town of Flagler Beach and be able to celebrate the creepy world of the paranormal with a large group of people.” Carlson is equally pleased with the set up, “Working with Becky is like finding the other part of the puzzle piece…we both channel the spirit in our own way.”



Pourchot and Carlson met several years back while Pourchot was doing research on the reported haunting of the National Mustard Museum in Middleton, Wisconsin. “When I met Jonna, I liked her right away,” says Pourchot. “She has this ability to be quite serious and focused during her readings but then a minute later have everyone laughing.” Not surprisingly Carlson has acquired the nickname “The Happy Medium.” The two women will be appearing together on Dead Air, with paranormal researcher and show creator, George Lopez on Blog Talk Radio on October 22nd at 9pm (www.blogtalkradio.com/dead-air).



In recognition of her book release and Carlson’s impending arrival to Flagler Beach, Pourchot will be sharing Food for a Hungry Ghost free on Kindle for a limited time. As Pourchot says with a smile, “There’s no better time than Halloween to curl up with a good book and read all about the eerie, mysterious world of ghosts.”



For your free Food for a Hungry Ghost Kindle download or to order tickets for “Dinner with the Dead” visit www.HungryGhostBooks.com.



For direct contact or to schedule an interview, contact Becky Pourchot at hghost@laughingtigerpublications.com or (386) 627-5341.



About Becky Meyer Pourchot

Becky Meyer Pourchot was a writer before she knew she was a writer. She was the kid who could tell scary stories at a Halloween party, giving everyone goose bumps, then the next day proudly make her family laugh at the dinner table. In her debut book, I Look Better In Binary, Becky draws on her childhood experiences as a Jewish kid growing up in the Midwest to create a collection of short stories that are, at once, hilarious and touching. Becky credits her family, friends, and one special teacher for the encouragement she needed to become the writer she is today.