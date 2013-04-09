Paranormal Book "Chrysalis" Featuring Vampires and Werewolves Recently Released in Amazon.com

Dripping Springs, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- A paranormal book entitled Chrysalis with vampires and werewolves characters was recently released in Amazon.com. The book is now available in Amazon so that more paranormal enthusiasts can get the chance to read it. This book is expected to be a big hit to the large audiences who enjoy reading paranormal stories.



With paranormal stories gaining in popularity these days, people will fall in love with the recently introduced book entitled “Chrysalis”. Supernatural story enthusiasts will be engulfed in the mysterious world of the paranormal. Chrysalis is a paranormal story written by the creative imagination of author K. Grace.



K. Grace, the book’s author, lives in Dripping, Spring Texas. Writing is Karen’s passion and her children inspired her to write this wonderful and mystic story about werewolves and vampires.



“Chrysalis” will ignite excitement and anticipation among the readers who will bond with the story’s characters. The main character of the story is Kat, a girl who struggles with being different. She realizes that these “differences” actually shadow her innate power. While Kat meets new friends during her college years, she also begins to discover that both evil and good groups have already identified her abilities, and are now racing in order to win her and get her to join their side. The toughest part could be finding out who is evil and who is good…



Testimonials:

“Wow, I loved the twists and turns of this book I feel like I’m there.” – Warren

“I couldn’t put the book down! This is magic. I can’t wait for the next one.” – Maryanne



For more information about the book, visit www.TitanFiction.com and http://www.TitanFiction.com/pr_chyrsalis



Company: Titan Fiction

Address: Dripping Springs, Texas

Website: www.TitanFiction.com