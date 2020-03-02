Parasitology Identification Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Regional Growth, Trends Development, Key Players-Meridian Bioscience, Trinity Biotech, VWR International, BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2020 -- Parasitology Identification Market report deals with numerous parameters in detail to suit the requirements of business or clients. This market research report contains thorough analysis of market and numerous related factors that range from market drivers, market restraints, market segmentation, opportunities, challenges, and market revenues to competitive analysis. Analysis and estimations derived through the huge information collected in this Parasitology Identification market report are extremely essential when it comes to dominating the market or creating a mark in the market as a rising emergent. Parasitology Identification market report is a truthful source of information which offers a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status.



Global Parasitology Identification Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.



Parasitology Identification Market Report Description: Infectious disease is caused and is spread by number of macroscopic organisms. A wide range of parasites (worms and ectoparasites) are responsible for infectious diseases. There are number of varieties in parasites which are responsible for various infectious disease and they are Acanthamoeba, Acanthocephaliasis, African trypanosomiasis, Amblyomma americanum, Amblyomma spp. Amebiasis, American Trypanosomiasis and others. These macroscopic vectors cause number of disease which has been identified by various devices and consumables. The devices used in techniques such as biochemical techniques, immunological techniques, molecular techniques, rapid diagnostic tests (RDTS), MALDI?TOF MS helps in identifying particular parasite.



Competitive Analysis:



Company profile section of players such as Meridian Bioscience Inc., Orgentec Diagnostika GmbH, Trinity Biotech, VWR International, LLC., Eurofins Scientific, Tecan Trading AG, BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VIRION/SERION, altona Diagnostics GmbH, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Shimadzu Corporation, Luminex Corporation, Abbott, Creative Diagnostics, Bruker, bioMérieux SA, Liferiver Bio-Tech (United States) Corp., Biomerica, Inc., R-Biopharm and others.



Global Parasitology Identification Market Segmentation:



By Products (Devices, Consumables & Accessories)



By Methods (Fecal Identification, Morphological Identification, Molecular Techniques, MALDI-TOF MS, Immunological Techniques, Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs), Others)



By Pathogen Type (Protozoan, Helminths, Arthropodes), Sample (Feces, Blood, Urine, Others)



List of the Leading Companies that are operating in the global Parasitology Identification Market are: Meridian Bioscience Inc., Orgentec Diagnostika GmbH, Trinity Biotech, VWR International, LLC., Eurofins Scientific, Tecan Trading AG, BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VIRION/SERION, altona Diagnostics GmbH, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Shimadzu Corporation, Luminex Corporation, Abbott, Creative Diagnostics, Bruker, bioMérieux SA, Liferiver Bio-Tech (United States) Corp., Biomerica, Inc., R-Biopharm and others.



Segmentation: Global Parasitology Identification Market



Global Parasitology Identification Market is segmented into five notable segments which are products, methods, pathogen type, sample and end user.



- On the basis of products, the market is segmented into devices, consumables & accessories



- In October 2017, Abbott announced the acquisition of Alere (U.S.). This acquisition helped Abbott to strengthen its product portfolio. The Alere (U.S.) is the leading point care test leader and acquisition will help in strengthen the business for in vitro diagnostics.



- On the basis of methods, the market is segmented into fecal identification, morphological identification, molecular techniques, MALDI-TOF MS, immunological techniques, rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs), others



- In May 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific announces collaboration with Scinogy, (Australia). The company is specialist in closed and automated manufacturing. The collaboration was done to improve productivity and scalability of cell and gene therapy manufacturing.



- On the basis of Pathogen type, the market is segmented into protozoan, helminths, arthropods



- In January 2019, Shimadzu Corporation announced a new research center for driving innovation further as a part of Shimadzu Technology Research Laboratory expansion. This would help in the product development and in the expansion of the company



- On the basis of sample, the market is segmented into feces, blood, urine, others



- In April 2019, Bruker AXS and DKSH signed a distribution agreement in China. This agreement would help in the business partnership extension between the two companies which started in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Singapore and Indonesia. This would help in enhancing the customer base of the company thereby generating more revenue



- On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into diagnostics centers, hospitals, clinics and others



- In November 2018, bioMérieux SA had announced the acquisition of Suzhou Hybiome Biomedical Engineering Co. Ltd. Due to this acquisition there is increase in the presence in China for the immunoassay market. With this acquisition, automated immunoassay solutions offered by company will be available to more healthcare professionals in China.



Global Parasitology Identification Market Segmented By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)



Global Parasitology Identification Market Report includes Major Detailed Table of Content Points: Table of Content



1 Introduction

2Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summaries

5 Premium Insights

6 Regulatory Procedure

7 Global Parasitology Identification Market, By Type

8 Global Parasitology Identification Market, by Product type

9 Global Parasitology Identification Market, By Deployment

10 Global Parasitology Identification Market, By End User

11 Global Parasitology Identification Market, By Distribution Channel

12 Global Parasitology Identification Market, By Geography

13 Global Parasitology Identification Market, Company Landscape

14 Company Profile



Continued…!!!



