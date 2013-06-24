Paratus Consulting Group Offers Extensive Firearms Training Courses

Daytona Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Paratus Consulting Group, a veteran owned and operated training consultation group, has expanded their line of firearm training courses designed to meet the demands of savvy gun owners worldwide.



Paratus Consulting Group operates primarily in and aroundCentral Florida offering the most up-to-date firearm training procedures similar to the ones implemented in modern combat theaters around the world.



In addition, Paratus training courses are available for groups who require specific training in their own geo-specific areas.



Paratus Course Calendar Available Online



Paratus has recently announced its 2013 course calendar available directly on the company website at: http://paratuscg.com/calendar/ .



Paratus Consulting Group offers a plethora of strategic firearm training courses that are designed to meet and potentially exceed the requirements of shooters from beginner to advanced.



Paratus Firearm Training Courses Focus On Safety



With the dramatic increase in American Citizens exercising their Second Amendent rights, Paratus Consulting Group continues to develop custom-tailored firearm training courses to help ensure that their clients have the most advanced course curriculum available to help them protect themselves and their families if the situation should arise.



“We have a great deal of experience establishing challenging tables of fire to either teach students new tactics or build upon existing operating skill sets. Many gun owners know how to shoot, but at Paratus we laser-focused on teaching our students how to effectively fight with their gun and how to come out on the winning end of a gunfight.“, says Daniel Robertson, Lead Instructor/Co-founder of Paratus Consulting Group.



According to Michael Goble, Lead Instructor/Co-founder of Paratus Consulting Group, “The goal at Paratus is to not only assist in determining our clients needs, but to effectively utilize a carefully orchestrated firearm training curriculum that will effectively help them understand the combat mindset and how this training mindset will benefit them in the face of danger.”



Paratus Offers ASuperiorValue Proposition



Recognizing that we are all living in an ever-changing world, Paratus owners and instructors feel that we all need to be ready and prepared for day-to-day threats as well as confident in our abilities to deal with potential worst case scenarios. To this end, Paratus Consulting Group firearm training courses represent an unparalleled value in the marketplace and indeed, offers full firearm training courses starting at less than $200.



More information about Paratus Firearm Training Courses is available on the Courses page here: http://paratuscg.com/category/courses/ . Class sizes are limited and prospective students are encouraged to avoid potential disappointment with class availability by signing up for the course at their earliest convenience.



About Paratus Consulting Group

Paratus Consulting Group offers custom tailored training courses for armed citizens, law enforcement, and military worldwide. We take years of experience operating in high threat environments and adapt them to the needs of our clients. The core foundations of Paratus were born from years of training and service in combat operations around the world, as well as contract security and high-threat protective services.



Our instructors and program developers have acquired their knowledge from a wide spectrum of operational experience, ranging from conventional warfare to special operations, and have worked and operated in multiple countries and conflicts throughout the world. This blend of experience has yielded a training program which is highly adaptable and tailor-made to meet the specific and individual needs of our clientele. The eternal student is the greatest teacher, and our staff’s continued work in real world high threat environments brings our client the most up to date and advanced training available.



We offer custom built training courses that teach students how to properly and safely employ firearms in a number of various environments and settings. Beginning with the basic manipulation of a personal handgun to advanced techniques and employment of tactical weapons and equipment, our staff will personally customize training programs to facilitate the specific needs of each client.



Please visit Paratus Consulting Group at: http://www.paratuscg.com and on our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/ParatusConsulting for more information.



