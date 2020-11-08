Parc Canberra, the Executive Condominium Near Canberra Mrt – Excellent Location & Connectivity

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2020 -- It's not just the interior of your apartment that will impress; it's also the grounds. Parc Canberra executive condominium often have professionally landscaped and maintained grounds that you will be proud to see each day. You will also likely get to enjoy access to top-of-the-line amenities such as luxury pools and fitness centers. Their luxury apartment's staff and service people are another drawing point. The high standards of customer service means your requests and concerns will be addressed in a timely manner by courteous professionals.



Parc Canberra Executive Condominium comprises of 496 residential units, spread over 194,189 sqft of prime land. The successful bidder Hoi Hup Realty and Sunway Developments had submitted the highest bid of $271million ($558 psfppr). There are full condominium facilities spread over the development area, including 50m Lap Pool, Gymnasium, Tennis Court, and various Dining Pavilions and Lush Landscaping.There is a of wide selection of floor plan layout available at Parc Canberra EC. Families can choose from 2 Bedroom (829sqft) to 5 Bedroom + Utility + Yard (1,453sqft) Units, with various pool and unblocked facing to suit any preference.



Parc Canberra EC Development is conveniently located within a few minutes' walk to the newly opened Canberra MRT Station. With the MRT transport system, and proximity to expressways SLE, CTE and TPE, residents can experience island wide connectivity that is quick and convenient. Food, Retail, Banking and Entertainment options are also aplenty, with the new Canberra Plaza that is at Canberra MRT, fully sufficient to satisfy the daily needs of residents. For an even wider choice, North point Shopping Mall, Sun Plaza, and Sembawang Shopping Centre is within 5 minutes away, providing the full shopping mall experience.



While being near to comfort and convenience, Parc Canberra Executive Condo is uniquely located near to nature spots. Explore the cycling paths to less-travelled nature trails, and take a distressing break at Sembawang Beach. Enjoy a variety of sports at the new Bukit Canberra (Sembawang Integrated Sports Hub). There is plenty of places to explore for fun family activities.



Parc Canberra EC is attractively priced to provide families with an affordable home that will convert into private housing development, and gain considerable capital appreciation. With Hoi Hup's stellar track records, and premium fittings used in the development, purchasers can expect to receive quality homes at excellent prices.



With a bevy of new government initiatives to build up the Canberra Residential Enclave, residents at Parc Canberra can expect to reap the benefits of public facilities while residing in a beautiful private development that is near to MRT Station. Parc Canberra will continue to experience strong capital appreciation and rental demand in the future.



