Parc Central Residences Brings Luxury Residential Experience to Tampines Ave 10.

Singapore City, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2020 -- Parc Central Residences, which promises to take luxury living experience to the next level in Singapore, is now taking registrations for interests in its showflat, while offering exciting perks to people as well.



The project has been developed by Hoi Hup Realty, and Sunway Group, who have made a name for themselves in the Real Estate business in the city. It was their vision that helped secure the Executive Condominium site along Tampines Ave 10. The massive plot can yield up to 695 units, according to the Housing And Development Board. And now it is time for interested buyers to secure these units for themselves and loved ones.



It's interesting to note that Parc Central Residences is the last piece of land in the Tampines condo belt, which has already seen projects that have made their mark with buyers. It's a prime location with a vast array of amenities available to the residents of the area. And since the Downtown line has been completed, and a future Cross Island Line Station plus bus interchange at Tampines North, it will lead to shorter commuting times for residents.



When a project is developed by top names like Hoi Hup Realty and Sunway Group, one can expect premium quality experience. That's something Parc Central Residences can certainly boast of with its luxury condos set to hit the ball out of park. For starters, the EC will have two, three, four, and five bedroom units. It makes them ideal for young families as well as for multigenerational households. Importantly, they can be rest assured that they experience complete luxury in their new homes.



It's only natural that there is huge amount of interest about the project all around. The showflat for Parc Central Residences is set to be ready by H2 2020. But interested buyers can already register their interest for viewing the showflat. Besides getting the opportunity to secure a luxury home for them, they can also benefit from Direct Developer Price and VVIP discounts. Clearly it's an opportunity that cannot be missed.



About Parc Central Residences

It is a premium project by renowned developers Hoi Hup Realty and Sunway Group that promises to bring an exciting, luxury residential experience to Tampines Ave 10.



Media Contacts:



Parc Central Residences Sales Team

Website: https://www.parc-central-residences.com

Email: sales@parc-central-residences.com

Phone: +6565289588

Address: Tampines Ave 10 Singapore