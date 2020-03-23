Parc Central Residences Offer Something for Everyone

Singapore City, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- Parc Central Residences, an upcoming executive condominium property in Tampines Ave 10, harnesses the advantage of its strategic location that has something for everyone.



The property has been developed by Hoi Hup Realty and Sunway Group, which are trusted names in the business. There will be a maximum of 695 units in the project, and they will range from smartly designed two to five bedroom properties. Thus they are bound to make for the perfect residences for everyone; from young families to those looking for multi generational living options.



However what really stands out for the property is the way its brilliant location has been leveraged for the benefit of future residents. For starters, it is the last piece of land on the Tampines Condo Belt. It is also in close proximity to Bedok Reservoir, where they can enjoy several recreational facilities. While being in the buzzing hub, the company of Mother Nature is never far away from residents.



In fact, Parc Central Residences is only a few minutes' drive to major expressways like PIE, TPE and Bartley Viaduct. The Downtown line has been completed and there are new projects underway that will make commuting much easier for locals. It will only mean that new housing, parts and related amenities are expected to come up in the area. That will only add to the bevy of options that are already available to locals.



These executive condominiums are close to major shopping destinations including IKEA and Giant Hypermarket. There are several renowned schools and centers for higher learning including United World College of South East Asia (East Campus), St Hilda's Primary, Temasek Polytechnic to name a few. That makes for the perfect living experiences for families, who want to offer the best to their young ones.



The Tampines Hub is another attraction because it boasts of community facilities that add to the experience. There is a well equipped library, cinema halls, bowling and rock climbing avenues to ensure that there is never a dull moment. Surrounded by commercial services, community services and parks, and with brilliant transportation connections, Parc Central Residences ticks all the location related boxes for its residents.



About Parc Central Residences

It is a premium project by renowned developers Hoi Hup Realty and Sunway Group



