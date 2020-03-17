Parc Central Residences Showflat to Be Ready in H2 2020

Singapore City, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2020 -- Parc Central Residences is set to be the new sought after luxury destination at Tampines Ave 10. in Singapore as the showflat will be ready by H2 2020.



Residents of the city and those moving to Singapore for better career prospects and to enjoy the quality of life it offers, look for residential premises that fit the bill for them. That include individuals, young families as well as multi generational families, who want to make their home in the lap of luxury. Now they don't have to look beyond these executive condominiums that have been launched by Hoi Hup Realty and Sunway Group.



With two of the biggest names in the real estate industry in Singapore behind it, Parc Central Residences is making its way to realizing people's dreams. The huge plot secured by the developers will host around 695 units. Since they will range from two, three, four, and five bedroom units, they will have something to offer for all types of buyers with their own unique requirements.



Another major advantage for these executive condominiums is their location. It is the last piece of land on Tampines Condo Belt, which has become home to several luxury properties including The Santorini, Alps, Q Bay, The Tapestry and Waterview. Parc Central Residences will be a shining beacon for the skyline of the area that is already packed with exciting activities and avenues for residents.



Tampines has become home to a large population in the East, and has developed into a regional centre. From employment to entertainment, retail and recreation; residents' requirements are well taken care of, right in the neighborhood. The Downtown line has been completed and Cross Road Line Station along with bus interchange at Tampines North, is to make its presence felt in the near future.



These facilities will make it easier for future residents of Parc Central Residences to commute to different parts of the city. Meanwhile they can make the most of the shopping avenues, natural surroundings as well as a community living experience in the neighborhood. The condominiums are exactly what people need to create a comfortable living experience for themselves and their families.



It is a premium project by renowned developers Hoi Hup Realty and Sunway Group that promises to bring an exciting, luxury residential experience to Tampines Ave 10.



