Parc Central Residences to Take Luxury Living to Next Level

The city has become home to people from all over the world, who expect nothing but the best from the living experience that is offered to them. Local residents also have an eye for true luxury that is just perfect for their young as well as multigenerational families. Now they don't have to look beyond Parc Central Residences, the project at Tampines Ave 10. Up to 695 units are up for grabs in the project that has so much to offer for its residents.



Clearly, the project that has been developed by two of the most popular names in the business, has taken into account needs of families of all sizes. That's why these executive condominiums will have two, three, four, and five bedroom units, which can be chosen based on people's specific needs. But irrespective of the choice, buyers can rest assured of the luxury experience that their new homes will offer them.



Living up to their name, these executive condominiums have been designed to offer the best living experience. The amenities they offer will spell luxury every step of the way. But beyond the facilities, what makes Parc Central Residences tick the right boxes for interested buyers is its impeccable location. It is the last piece of land on Tampines Condo belt, which gives it the inherent advantage of being in close proximity to the buzzing neighborhood.



Firstly, shopping markets and malls like Giant Hypermarket, Courts Megastore and IKEA are only a short distance away. But another big attraction is the Tampines Hub, which allows residents of Parc Central Residences to experience the best community facilities available. From a state of the art library to Badminton courts and bowling alley, cinemas to rock climbing avenues; there is a lot to explore in the neighborhood and live life to the fullest.



Interested buyers can now look at the eligibility criteria and register interest for viewing of the showflat that will be ready in H2 2020.



