Parcel and Postal Automation Systems Market Revenue, Market Share, Growth Rate of Market for Each Region Till 2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2019 -- The global Parcel and Postal Automation Systems market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years owing to technological advancements. Increasing internet penetration has fuelled the growth of the e-commerce sector, which is acting as a major driver in the market. Consumers across the globe are increasingly buying products online, which is resulting in a number of orders for delivery. This eventually calls for proper management and sorting of parcels and packages, thus increasing the need for the usage of Parcel and Postal Automation Systems.



The Parcel and Postal Automation Systems market has been undergoing a number of product innovations since past few years. For instance, Toshiba has launched OCR Flats Letter Sorting Machine, which is a high performance solution for sorting mixed mails in different sizes, ranging from small letters up to C4 size.



Key players to advance their parcel handling software portfolio in the near future



Siemens AG, Vanderlande Industries, Toshiba, Pitney Bowes, Solystic SAS, NEC Corporation, Fives Group, Zebra Technologies, Beumer Group, and National Presort Inc. are some of the major companies operating in the Parcel and Postal Automation Systems market. Manufacturers are developing advanced automation systems for offering postal and parcel services in order to improve operational efficiency and enhance delivery quality for the customers.



Rapid growth of the e-commerce sector to drive the market in the near future



Booming e-commerce industry and adoption of automation technologies by a number of companies are the major factors driving the Parcel and Postal Automation Systems market. Need for robotic and mechanized sorting as well as delivery processes is increasing at a rapid rate in the postal industry, which is raising the adoption of Parcel and Postal Automation Systems. On the other hand, cost of maintaining these systems is high, which may challenge the Parcel and Postal Automation Systems market growth. Additionally, design and operational challenges may hamper the Parcel and Postal Automation Systems market growth.



Market Segmentation



By Product



? Parcel And Postal Software



? Parcel Sorting Systems



? Automatic Reading And Coding Systems



? Mail Sorting Systems



By Component



? Hardware



? Software



? Services



By Application



? Courier, Express, & Parcel



? Government Postal



The analysts predict that demand for parcel sorting systems will be greater as compared to other systems, the reason being surge in the parcel volumes. As far as the application is concerned, government postal may gain traction in the near future owing to surge in the adoption of digitization in the government postal sector. The report also offers detailed analysis of the contribution of all component segments to the growth of the Parcel and Postal Automation Systems market size.



By Region



Increasing demand for automation and rapidly growing e-commerce sector in the US are positively impacting the Parcel and Postal Automation Systems market growth in North America. Presence of well-established infrastructure in this region makes the implementation of advanced technologies convenient, thus driving the Parcel and Postal Automation Systems market in North America. Asia Pacific is witnessing a surge in the online sales, which is driving the demand for Parcel and Postal Automation Systems. Europe could emerge as a lucrative regional market in the years ahead.



