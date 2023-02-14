NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2023 -- The Latest research study released by AMA Research "Global Parcel Delivery Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are UPS (United States), FedEx (incl. TNT Express) (United States), Deutsche Post DHL (Germany), Yamato Holdings (Yamato Transport)(Japan), SG Holdings (Sagawa Express) (Japan), Japan Post Group (Japan), United States Postal Service (USPS) (United States), Amazon Logistics (United States) etc.



In October 2018, JD.com, a Chinese e-commerce company opened its leading logistic network to consumer with its new parcel delivery service. The people across China can use JD service to send parcels around the country, making the first entry by Ecommerce Company into that nation's parcel delivery business.



Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally. Maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Parcel Delivery Market various segments and emerging territory.



Influencing Market Trend:

Rising Demand For Same Day Delivery

Consumer Demand for Convenience Method for Collecting and Returning B2C Parcel



Challenges:

Ensuring Proper Delivery of Fragile Commodities

Timely Delivery of Parcels in Remote Areas



Market Drivers:

Growth in Cross-border Parcel Deliveries Owing to Globalization

Rising e-commerce Business Fuelled by Growing Internet Penetration



Opportunities:

Adoption of innovative parcel delivery technologies such as Semiautonomous ground vehicles and Drone delivery

Growth in Internet Retail Sales and Rising Demand for Local Delivery



Analysis by Type (B2B, B2C, Other), Application (Online Trading, Offline Trading), End User (Retail, Chemical, Medical & Pharma, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, IT & Telecom, Government, Others)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [UPS (United States), FedEx (incl. TNT Express) (United States), Deutsche Post DHL (Germany), Yamato Holdings (Yamato Transport)(Japan), SG Holdings (Sagawa Express) (Japan), Japan Post Group (Japan), United States Postal Service (USPS) (United States), Amazon Logistics (United States)]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Parcel Delivery Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2022-2027.



In March 2018, FedEx a multinational courier delivery services company announced the acquisition of U.K. based P2P mailing Limited. P2P facilitates cross border e-commerce deliveries with the asset-light model which relies on a proprietary IT platform to string together final mile delivery. The company offers a wide range of delivery services targeting varying customer needs.



