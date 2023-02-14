Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Pardes Biosciences, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Pardes Biosciences directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Carlsbad, CA based Pardes Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease.



On December 23, 2021, Pardes Biosciences, Inc. entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire FS Development Corp. II (NasdaqCM:FSII) from FS Development Holdings II, LLC, Daniel Dubin, Owen Hughes, Deepa Pakianathan, and others for approximately $320 million in a reverse merger transaction on June 29, 2021.



Shares of Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) declined to as low as $0.75 per share on November 29, 2022.



On January 19, 2023, NASDAQ: PRDS shares closed at $1.76 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.