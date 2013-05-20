Parent Coaching Class at the Parent Journey Helps Families Reduce Stress, Create Joy for Summer

Milwaukee, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Anticipation is building as kids look forward to the arrival of summer. For some parents, the thought of long summer days with their kids gives them butterflies of excitement. But for others, the absence of routine and the thought of shuffling schedules bring on butterflies of anxiety. That’s why Lisa Reinhardt, a certified parent coach and founder of the Parent Journey, created the Summer Butterflies group parent coaching series. The sessions will give parents the tools and resources they need to minimize stress and enhance joy for their families this summer.



Summer Butterflies is a six-session series during which Reinhardt guides participants through a structured yet fun, participative process. Each session builds on the previous one to help parents boost energy, self-assurance and create the summer they’re longing for.



Reinhardt began the Parent Journey as a way to help parents reconnect with their dreams, hopes and children. She views her coaching as a way for parents to connect to the best in themselves and their children, and revitalize their energy and confidence. She helps parents determine their strengths and discover what is and isn’t working in their parental lives; get clear on their goals and designs steps to get them there.



“As children grow up, the demands placed on parents only increase. Yet, somehow parents expect that raising children is something they should be able to navigate without any outside support,” Reinhardt said of her services. “As parents build lives and homes for their children, the expertise of a certified parent coach and the support from other parents can play an important role in the unfolding life of a family.”



Reinhardt has helped many as an expert parent coach. “My life has changed ten-fold since I began the parent coaching with Lisa. She was able to help me define goals for myself and for my family and held me accountable for moving my life forward in the direction I wanted to go,” said one parent of her experience. “I look back at the time before I started coaching with Lisa and can hardly believe where I am now.”



About Lisa Reinhardt and the Parent Journey

Building on her experience as an educator and mother, Lisa Reinhardt, M Ed, PCI Certified Parent Coach, created the Parent Journey to help parents and families discover their joy. Reinhardt offers individual and couples coaching, parenting workshops and Love and Logic classes. For more information, visit: http://www.theparentjourney.net