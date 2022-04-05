London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2022 -- Parental control software consists of features that help parents and guardians monitor their children's use of mobile phones and other smart devices. Parental control software is designed to protect and secure children from online threats, such as cyberbullying, explicit content, violence, and overuse of Internet-connected devices. Moreover, parental control software is used to block websites, monitor calls & SMSs, and also set screen times. Parental control software also features an innovative technology by which parents can track their children's live location, so that they know their exact location. Increasing children access to numerous internet-enabled tools is one of the major factors responsible for high CAGR of the market. Growing investment in research and development activities is the major factor that offers significant opportunities during the forecast period. Additionally, Rising cases of cyber-crime is contributing towards growth of global Parental Control Software market. Further, parental control software offers several benefits such as increased familiarity as well as protect kids from questionable content that regulates their demand across various regions. However, lack of awareness about technical knowledge is one of the major factor anticipated that hamper the market growth during the forecast period.



Major Key Company profiles Included in Parental Control Software Market are:



-AT&T Inc.

-Avanquest S.A.

-AVAST Software s.r.o.

-Bitdefender

-Clean Router

-Symantec

-Kaspersky

-Qustodio

-Meet Circle

-Blue Coat Systems

-Net Nanny

-AVG

-KidLogger

-OpenDNS

-Webroot



The report provides an in-depth outlook on the Parental Control Software market, encompassing critical factors such as market size in both regional and country-specific terms, market share values, and an analysis of recent developments. The report also focuses on emerging and high-growth segments of the Parental Control Software market. It provides reasons for why those segments are expected to, or are not expected to, be profitable. Additionally, the report provides data on high growth regions, as well as their key markets.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry and its forecast. It is dedicated to sales revenue, product developments, technology innovations, revenue tracking, competitive landscape analysis, and company profiles. The report also serves as an essential tool for companies looking to gain insights on the global Parental Control Software market.



Parental Control Software Market Dynamics



The Parental Control Softwares market report provides comprehensive analysis and detailed forecasts of industry from 2022-2028. The report examines current dynamics of the Parental Control Softwares market by segmenting it into application, type, service, solution, and geography in a detailed manner. It offers an in-depth insight into market restraints along with opportunities for the global Parental Control Softwares market.



Parental Control Software Market Research Methodology



The report's market estimates and predictions are based on extensive secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert opinions. In addition, the analysis includes a thorough examination of the global market's key players, as well as their company profiles, SWOT analysis, latest advancements, and business plans.

This report aims to estimate the global Parental Control Software market size across various segments including application and representatives. It also examines the impact of various political, social, and economic factors as well as current market conditions on market growth.



The Parental Control Software Market Segments and Sub-Segments are Listed Below:



By Type:

-Smart Phones

-Computers

-Tablets

-Others



By Platform:

-Windows

-Android

-IOS

-Others



By Application:

-Educational Institutes

-Residential

-Commercial



Regional Analysis



The market estimates and forecasts will help you understand the business's leading region as well as the next region that will generate significant revenue. An in-depth analysis of specific regions and their respective countries is carried out to ensure that the precise detailing of the Parental Control Software market's footprint and sales demographics are effectively captured with precision, allowing our users to make the best use of this data.



Competitive Landscape Analysis



The research report also includes market probability scenarios, a PEST analysis, a Porter's Five Forces analysis, a supply-chain analysis, and market expansion strategies. Our Parental Control Software market competitive landscape analysis will include an examination of market competition by company, including its respective overview, business description, product portfolio, key financials, and so on. This section will provide a thorough examination of the various industry competitors at work, detailing each competitor and their current position in the global market.



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Global Parental Control Software Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Global Parental Control Software Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Global Parental Control Software Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Parental Control Software Market, by Type

Chapter 6. Global Parental Control Software Market, by Platform

Chapter 7. Global Parental Control Software Market, by Application

Chapter 8. Global Parental Control Software Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 10. Research Process



