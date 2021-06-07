Parental Control Software Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025: Mobicip, Qustodio, Webroot

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2021 -- Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Parental Control Software Market with latest edition released by AMA.



Key Players in This Report Include,

Symantec (United States),Mobicip (United States),Kaspersky Lab (Russia),Qustodio (Spain),Circle Media Inc. (United States),Blue Coat Systems (United States),Content Watch Holdings, Inc. (United States),AVG Technologies (Czechia),Webroot Inc. (United States),Salfeld Computer GmbH (Germany)



Brief Summary of Parental Control Software:

Parental control software allows the user or parents to restrict the access of content to the children. The parents cannot monitor whether their child is on the internet for a longer time or not. Children may come in contact with dangerous people or exposure to cyberbullying. This software helps the parents to keep a watch and controlling the internet activities of the children. The type of websites browsed by a child can be controlled through blocking and surveillance features. The other important features of the parental control software are location tracking, personal information blocking, chat monitoring, SMS and calls blocking and monitoring. Increasing demand for the safety of children from viewing explicit content is favoring the parental control software.



Market Trends:

- Demand for Parental Control Software with Advanced Features



Market Drivers:

- Increased Incidences of Cybercrimes

- Growing Internet and Mobile Communication Infrastructure

- Increased Internet Addiction in Children



Market Opportunities:

- Growing Awareness among the Parents about Online Risks to Children

- Increasing Internet Users Worldwide



The Global Parental Control Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Home, School, Office), Platform (Windows, Android, IOS, Other), Device (Smartphone, Computer, Tablet), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), Features (Social Media Monitoring, Email Monitoring, Text Monitoring, Screen Time Management, Website Blocker, Panic Button, Location Tracking), Subscription (Annual Subscription, Monthly Subscription, Others)



Regions Covered in the Parental Control Software Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



