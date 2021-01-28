New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- Reports and Data has added a new research study titled "Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Trends and Forecast to 2027" to its extensive database. Prevalence of a wide number of malnourished children, high natality rate around the world, rising premature births, increasing occurrence of cancer, which requires administration of vital nutrients to increase energy, hydration, and strength of cancer patients, and increasing adoption by healthcare settings for the administration of nutrients in chronically ill geriatric patients are driving the market.



Regional Landscape:

By region, the parenteral nutrition market is divided into Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. North American region dominated the global market due to higher prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes in the region, growing approval of U.S. Recently, FDA approved parenteral nutrition products, and higher research and development investment funding by major companies. Asia Pacific region is considered the most lucrative market over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The growth is mainly attributed to factors like the growing aging population prone to chronic diseases, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growing awareness of parenteral nutrition in the region.



Based on the regional analysis, the market is segmented into:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The market is further segmented on the basis of types, applications, end-users, technology, and others.

Nutrient Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Carbohydrates

Lipid Emulsion

Single Dose Amino Acid Solution

Trace Elements

Vitamins & Minerals



Consumer Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Children & New-born

Adults



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospital

Clinic

Others



Key Companies of the Parenteral Nutrition Market are:

Baxter International Inc.; Grifols International S.A.; Actavis Inc.; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Fresenius Kabi AG; Hospira Inc., Claris Lifesciences Limited, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical, Pfizer and Aculife (Nirlife)., Others



Market Drivers

Malnutrition is one of the key factors driving the parenteral nutrition market. Healthcare authorities and individuals are focusing on limiting the mortality rate due to early birth and are thereby bolstering the use of parenteral nutrition. Rising occurrences of chronic conditions, like cancer, influence the usage of parenteral nutrition around the globe. The advantage of parenteral nutrition is that it aids in the administration of vital nutrients that help in maintaining the energy, hydration level, and strength in cancer patients, hence acting as a key influencer expected to spur the market growth during the forecast period. Parenteral lipid emulsion has numerous advantages as a drug delivery vehicle, due to which it is expected to see the highest growth. It is prominently utilized for the administration of drugs that reduce irritation and pain and prevent thrombophlebitis.



Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Parenteral Nutrition market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends, and how will they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Parenteral Nutrition market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?



